Young Dolph’s First Posthumous Song ‘Hall Of Fame’ Drops On 37th Birthday

Young Dolph’s estate marks what would’ve been his 37th birthday with a new song drop.

The late Memphis rapper’s fans have been given a priceless gift on what would have been his 37th birthday. A new track from the deceased rapper called “Hall of Fame” dropped earlier today, and it is a soul-searching piece in which he describes everything it took to get to where he was before his untimely death.

According to a press release from his label on the matter, this is just Young Dolph’s “first posthumous single.”

Dolph addresses many topics in the track that is mostly applicable to young rappers trying to stamp their authority in the game. For example, he raps about being willing to pay any amount of money for a Jay-Z verse and that his major motivation was to be the one to take his mother and family to a better standard of life.

The track emphasizes his dreams and ambitions and just how much being a Memphis native influenced his work ethic.

Young Dolph may be gone, but he certainly will not be forgotten by those who loved him. His fiancée Mia Jaye also shared a heartfelt open letter on his birthday expressing just how much his family misses him.

She ended the letter with a candid and emotional statement.

“I love you, even after the end of time, and I thank you for allowing me to experience a genuine soul tie for as long as we did. Happy heavenly birthday my love, Mia,” she wrote.

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., released his debut album in 2016, entitled the King of Memphis. It got as high as number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart.

He released his seventh album, Rich Slave, in 2020, and it became his highest-charting project, as the project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Sadly, on November 17, 2021, he was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee.

Take a listen to “Hall of Fame” below.