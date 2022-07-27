Comedian/Singer Lil Duval Undergoes Surgery After Accident In Bahamas

Lil Duval needed an emergency surgery after suffering broken bones from a car accident in the Bahamas.

The singer turned comedian shared on Tuesday night that he had to get emergency medical attention after being involved in an accident in the Bahamas. Lil Duval shared a video of himself on Tuesday night showing that he was hit off of his four-wheeler in the Bahamas and had to be hospitalized. On his Instagram account, he explained that his leg was broken.

“Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery,” he said in a caption of the video on his Instagram.

In the video, Duval is seen lying in a stretching as emergency personnel wheels him into a small aircraft. The video also shared a shot of the aircraft flying over to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

Lil Duval, who is well-known for his appearance on MTV’s ‘Guy Code’ and VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Squares’, was seen unconscious while his leg had a bandage and other parts of his body appeared to be damaged from the accident. Lil Duval had previously shared that he was in the Bahamas and enjoying the natural scenery. The comedian had reposted to his 3.8 million followers an Instagram Story showing the beauty of the waters in the Bahamas.

He had also shared that he was going for a four-wheeler ride and asked for advice on operating the vehicle. “Anybody know why a 4 wheeler won’t start?” he asked on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Duval’s former collaborator T.I left well-wishes in the comments section for the rapper.

“Maaaaaan I’m gon pray that you get well first. Then find it in yo heart to sitcho old ass down somewhere & rest big bro…. Amen [praying hands emoji].”

Many other celebrities also shared well-wishes for a speedy recovery to Duval, including fellow comedian Kevin Hart, rapper 2 Chainz, Bun B, Angela Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Michael Blackson, and others.

Lil Duval also thanked everyone for their support as he deals with the tragedy. “I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and i don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way. I’m really f*k up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain,” he tweeted on Wednesday.