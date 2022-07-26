Rihanna Embraces Her Thickness On Dinner Date With ASAP Rocky In NYC

New parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out and about on Monday night after chilling at Carbone restaurant in New York City.

Photos shared online by Paparazzi showed Rihanna wearing a black bustier top on black jeans, styled with a long black leather coat, black pumps, a Dior bag, and a curly wig.

The Fenty Beauty founder wore dark glasses and her Fenty lip gloss, but many were focused on her features as she appeared beautiful and rested. This is also the first time that Rihanna has been spotted wearing close-fitting clothing at her few outings since giving birth in May.

Rihanna has been spotted supporting A$AP Rocky at a couple of his music performances, but she was always wearing baggy clothes or weather-appropriate clothing, which included oversized coats.

Some fans have commented on the singer gaining weight since her pregnancy, but Rihanna has not addressed any of it. The singer has always had a ‘don’t-give-ash*t’ attitude when it comes to choices about her body, including her weight gain in recent years.

As for Rocky, the Harlem rapper wore a navy blue suit with the pants cut off by the knee. Rocky also had on dark sunglasses and had a fat blunt in his hand.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky out in NYC ? pic.twitter.com/DHXN8w2VJ5 — ??? (@Janafentyy) July 25, 2022

?: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Carbone Restaurant in NYC last night pic.twitter.com/Qu6CFNqYpl — ??????? (@gabgonebad) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the couple was spotted around 4 am, leaving Carbone in New York City. It’s not the first time they were spotted as the new mom and dad have been seen on several occasions leaving the restaurant.

During her pregnancy, Rihanna and Rocky had several dates at the restaurant. She was even spotted there in all-over leather just days before she made the official announcement about her pregnancy.

Rihanna and Rocky have not revealed details about their baby, who is reported to be a boy. Rihanna gave birth in mid-May and has only recently re-started her public outings. The new parents have not given any details about their baby, and fans are yet to get a good look at him.

Fans are also drooling over how thick Rihanna has been since giving birth.