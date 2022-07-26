Marcy Chin Gets Support From Koffee And Spice After Sumfest Performance

Marcy Chin earned herself two huge fans after her stellar performance at Sumfest, Koffee and Spice.

The Downsound Records artist shared that after her performance at Reggae Sumfest over the weekend, she has caught the attention of two of the industry’s greatest talents as they co-signed her talent. Marcy Chin, dressed by designer Neko Kelly and Sher Luxury Doll, delivered a smashing performance at Friday night’s event. Chin has been an up-and-coming talent who received wide attention for her video “Wul Night” with Skillibeng, released recently, but her career has been slow in getting the type of attention it needs to secure her a top spot in dancehall.

It seems that her well-executed Sumfest performance caught the attention of two of the best in the music, which might lead to collaborations in the future hopefully.

On her Instagram account, Chin revealed that Spice reached out via her Instagram account to commend her performance. A screenshot of the chat showed Spice in the DMs telling Marcy Chin, “Great Job.”

Chin shared the screenshot with a lengthy message on Instagram.

“Usually when people show me love and give me strength, I keep it to myself and meditate on it as a personal accomplishment. But this time I am encouraged to share. The Queen of Dancehall herself, two hours after my performance DMed me to let me know I did a great job,” she wrote on Instagram.

Chin added that she was humbled that Spice would take the time to acknowledge her on such a big night for her career.

“Like I said, you had to be there. This was the night of her official crowning, her special night therefore she didn’t need to take time out to say a word to little ol me! So when I tell you this means the WORLD to me, please believe me. Many things didn’t go as planned with my performance and there was a bit of disorganization as it relates to the time I worked, but I still rose to the occasion and did my thing without fear. To be validated by someone who is the bar of performing, on the special night of her crowning… none a unu cyaaaaaa bring mi dung ! Lmfaooo. Who mad you mad?!!!!! BUZZZZZZ!!!!” Chin wrote.

Although Spice has not been too public about it, she has been a welcoming face and voice to many new artists, including Jada Kingdom and, to some extent Shenseea when she just joined the business.

In the meantime, Chin also shared a video of her and Koffee meeting for the first time as they held hands and spoke through a fence. The encounter has gone viral as the Grammy-winner seemed genuinely happy to meet Chin.

“The highlight of my entire weekend. When @originalkoffee spotted me in the crowd this morning and called me over to tell me she loved my performance and that she went home and YouTubed my music bcz of it and that #StreetFighter is her fave,” Chin wrote about the encounter.

Chin dropped her first mixtape in 2013, but over the years, she has constantly rebranded herself as an artist as she worked to find her own fit and unique sound in dancehall.

With the right mix of the old-school sound and her creative approach, which includes rapping in her music and being the first to do it long before the likes of Shenseea and others, she has a growing fan base regarding her as “underrated.”

Her first Reggae Sumfest as one of the youngest and newest faces in dancehall is already paying off.