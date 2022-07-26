Fivio Foreign Exposed Mase For Terrible Record Deal With $5K Advance

A lot of artists are speaking out against their alleged unconscionable contracts in the hip-hop industry, and one particular offender is shockingly named as former Bad Boy rapper Mase.

During an interview with Million $ Worth of Game, Fivio Foreign revealed that Mase signed him for a measly $5,000, and he is still locked in the deal.

The New York Drill rapper has been on the up and up since his song “Big Drip” and has been on a good trajectory with his recent collaboration with Nicki Minaj, which gave him his first Billboard No. 1 song, and he has also collaborated with Kanye West.

In the interview, Fivio Foreign reveals that he was introduced to Mase by another person who pressured him to sign since it could be a good opportunity, as it was Mase, who is a well-known rapper.

The deal was signed without any independent legal representation.

“The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that sh*t You buggin’.’ I’m like, ‘yeah, read it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, just sign it. It’s good,’ so I just signed it,” he explained.

This story was particularly shocking for the podcasters as Mase has always cried foul at Bad Boy rapper Diddy whom he accused of signing him for peanuts while earning millions from his royalties. Even recently, he had revealed that Diddy refused to sell him back his royalties despite him offering to pay $2 million for it.

This might be the lowest any artist has even received for an advance since Mase himself had gotten $25,000 from Diddy at a time when the dollar still held value.

“Yea, the advance was $5000. That’s all he gave me,” Fivio revealed, which shocked Wallo.

“I signed for $5,000 and when $5,000 hit, I thought that sh*t was going to last until whenever it was going to last. That shit ain’t last two weeks.”

As for how long the contract is in force, Fivio Foreign confirmed that he is still locked in with Mase.

“I’m still in the contract now,” he said.

“Mase know the business. He really know the business a lot. So I didn’t know nothing, I just was signing, he was like yo he was kinda like fake trying explain to me like you get to keep this, I get to keep 30%…He a smooth-talking n***a he was like ‘who you want to a song with’, I’m like G Herbo [he’s like] ‘I got you,” he said about the promise by Mase which also never materialized.

In the meantime, the rapper also spoke about his financial situation with his career now taking off.

“I’m in a better situation now. He gets what he gets, like, whatever he gets but I control all my money and shit like that,” the rapper said.

The rapper also touched on Drill rap and how he felt that the sub-genre would die out after Pop Smoke’s death. Pop Smoke is one of the main artists who promoted Drill rap before his death.

But according to Fivio, he was worried that the sound characteristic of New York would not go on after the late rapper’s murder.

“He was gone, he was there, he was putting on. We were all coming up, but he was clearing the way for n***s, like, ‘Yo come on this way,'” Fivio said. “He was embracing n****s and when he died, it was almost like, ‘Damn, this shit just might die out altogether,’ ’cause he was putting on.”

The sub-genre has, however, become popular since “The Woo” rapper’s death, with Fivio Foreign becoming one of the faces of the sound.