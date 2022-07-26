50 Cent Roast Flashy Pastor Robbed In Brooklyn Of $1 Million In Jewelry

50 Cent roast a New York pastor who got robbed in during church service in Brooklyn.

Many people have reacted in shock to the news that a high-profile Brooklyn pastor was robbed during a live stream of a church service last Sunday, July 24. Even veteran rapper turned TV exec 50 Cent seemed shocked by the brazen act.

Using Twitter, 50 Cent expressed his disgust with the crime as he posted, “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church while it’s in service. WTF.”

50 Cent also shared a video of the Bishop on Instagram driving in a convertible Rolls-Royce wearing gold chains while listening to Jay-Z. “Bishop now you know damn well, you can’t do this in Brooklyn if you ain’t smacking sh*t,” Fif wrote.

Information coming to light since the robbery, as stated by the NYPD, is that Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife lost over a million dollars worth of jewelry when masked robbers accosted them and snatched the items.

The preacher in question, Bishop Whitehead, is well known for flossing his wealth unashamedly. He emphasizes this by flaunting his jewelry and other prized items during services. In the end, this is what probably made his church, the Leaders of Tomorrow International Church, become a target for the thieves.

He has since spoken about the robbery on NPR, where he shared, “When I [saw] them come into the sanctuary with their guns, I told everybody, ‘Get down,.’ I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up, or if they were just coming for a robbery.”

Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of the robbery. According to Whitehead, he chased the three masked men outside the church and claimed that the thieves got into a white Mercedes-Benz before changing clothes.

Even though it was a jarring incident, Whitehead has already revealed that he has no intention of changing his ways, especially as it applies to his flashy purchases. He also explained that he was not trying to be intentionally flashy, but it was about freedom and having the power to purchase whatever he wanted.

The case is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.