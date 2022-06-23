Ed Sheeran and Ishawna Dropping New Collab ‘Brace It’ On Friday

On Wednesday, the Jamaica deejay shared that she has a brand new song coming with Ed Sheeran.

On her Instagram status, Ishawna shared the song name and the release date. “Me and @teddysphotos want to turn things up a bit…shall we??!! BRACE IT out this FRIDAY…Summer just got started,” she said with the hashtags #Ishawna #EdSheeran #Brace and a few others.

This would be the first original song that the two artists are coming out with after he first became aware of her when she remixed his “Shape of You” song to a controversial sex anthem called “Equal Rights.”

In November last year, Ishawna had disclosed that she and the Grammy-winning UK artiste Ed Sheeran were teaming up for a collab after he did an interview where he said he liked her version of “Shape of You.”

Ishawna had also teased that after Ed Sheeran‘s interview, she had got in touch with the artist and announced new music.

“Was trying soooo hard to keep this a secret but since Ed Sheeran has let the cat out of the bag, it’s only right I share the good news!!!!,” she wrote. “It’s official guys!!! Ed Sheeran & Ishawna collab coming soon.”

She had also shared in an Instagram Story, “Thank you for trusting me, just as much as I trust you! I can’t wait for the world to hear what we have in store.”

In an interview late last year on Half cast Podcast, Sheeran had spoken about working with Ishawna after discovering her filthy version, which promoted women as the recipients of oral sex, something that is still taboo in the Caribbean.

“Ishawna’s got me singing patois with her and I was like ‘I don’t know’ and she was like ‘trust me, Kingston slang, they’re gonna f**king love it’, I’m actually going to record my bits after this,” he said while laughing with interviewer ChuckieOnline.

While Ishawna’s snippet only has her vocals, Ed’s verse did not appear on the short clip, but if anything, Ed Sheeran will sing in Jamaican Patois.

He previously said in 2018 that he wanted to collaborate with a Jamaican artist as he gushed about loving reggae music and Jamaican culture.