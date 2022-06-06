Davido Shoots His Shot At Newly Single Lori Harvey: “Greatest Of All Time”

Davido says Lori Harvey is the “greatest of all time” in a move where he seem to shoot his shot at the newly single model following her split from Michael B. Jordan.

News of Lori Harvey‘s entry back into the single world and potentially into the dating pool seems to be welcomed by men who are looking on.

While Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan appears shattered by the breakup, other men appear to be looking on and rubbing their hands in hopes of a turn with Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter.

On Sunday, Nigerian singer Davido shoot his shot at Lori as he appeared to compliment her and highlight her at the same time.

It wasn’t even a full 24 hours since news broke that Lori Harvey and her actor boyfriend had broken up, and she wiped her Instagram feed clear of all traces of Jordan.

While some fans were shocked, given how sweet the couple appeared, others had a good laugh at Lori’s expense, noting that her dating history with the likes of rapper Future does not look good for her.

It seems, though, that Lori will be fine anyways as suitors are lining up to woo her Bridgerton style. On Sunday, Davido shared a photo of Lori on his Instagram Stories where he called her a G.O.A.T.

“Greatest of all time…” he captioned a photo of Lori.

There was wide speculation about the Afrobeat artist’s statement as to whether it was a compliment or comment. Some were quick to point out that the singer could not be serious as he has several baby mothers and children, four baby mothers to be exact, and couldn’t be serious about Lori.

Some have also pointed out that Davido might have money but not the amount that may entice Lori Harvey.

“Well what did she do to be the greatest?” one commenter on Hollywood Unlocked asked about Davido’s comment.

“Boy bye she not downgrading from Michael B Jordan,” another one said.

“But will tell the average female they don’t want a woman run through! everyone keeps running to her one after the other like they can’t wait to get a turn!” another person commented.