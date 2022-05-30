Master P Confirms His Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead At 29, Romeo Miller Speak Out

Romeo Miller is mourning the death of his sister Tatyana Miller, who is also Master P’s daughter.

Master P on Sunday shared the devastating news that his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller had passed away. In an emotional message shared on Instagram, the hip-hop legend asked for privacy for the family.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.”

While he did not say anything further about his daughter’s death, the rapper and producer identified two issues of importance in the black community.

“Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Master P’s son, Romeo Miller, also left a sweet tribute to his sister, who was part of the show Growing Up Hip Hop with Romeo.

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. – RM.”

Tytyana has in the past shared about her struggle with substance abuse and addiction.

Her father spoke about her struggles with dealing with drugs in 2016.

“I really hope TyTy is serious about making a change. In my house, I’m a drill sergeant because you need somebody to tame you and tell you ‘I’m gonna fix this.’ If you need to get help, we’re here for you,” the father of nine had said in a comment after urging her to check into a rehabilitation center to help her deal with addiction.

Celebrities have been reacting to the news offering their support to Master P and his family. Snoop Dogg, who is a close friend of Miller, wrote, “I’m here for u and the family. Stay strong. P.”