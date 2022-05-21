Rihanna Responds To Reported First Post Baby Photo Of Her

Rihanna says some rumored post baby photos of her circulating are from weeks ago.

The Bajan pop star recently had her baby, but she has not been seen publicly since the birth on May 13. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy, and Navy fans are waiting with bated breaths to get a good look at the Fenty Beauty heir and their internet “nephew”.

On Friday, TMZ posted an article claiming that the “Umbrella” singer was spotted for the first time giving. The celebrity news site claimed to have the “first pic since giving birth” of the artist.

According to the news site, Rihanna, who is seen in comfy black slacks and an oversized grey t-shirt, was seen out in Los Angeles on Thursday last (May 19). The news site also described her hairstyle and stylish jewelry.

“We haven’t seen his face yet but momma’s giving the paps what they want”, the site said about the singer’s sighting.

However, Barbados National Hero quickly shut down those claims as she said those photos were old from pre-pregnancy.

The article headline and photos were shared by her fan page Navy Costa Rica, an Instagram page dedicated to all things Rihanna.

“Bae was seen for the first time after her pregnancy today,” the caption read.

Rihanna responded. “This was weeks ago Lolol,” she said.

Even though her life has transitioned from one chapter to another, one thing remains, Rihanna will check folks in the comments section even if it is TMZ pandering to its readers.

In the meantime, neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have posted to their social media accounts since reports of her giving birth. However, it does appear that RiRi has indeed given birth based on her response because she didn’t deny those reports.

Both Rihanna and Rocky share Bhajan heritage and recently welcomed their first child together. As for his sex, RiRI has been seen at Target examining little girls’ baby clothes, causing fans to speculate that they are having a little princess.

Given Rihanna’s cheeky personality, though, that might have been deliberate to play with fans who are undoubtedly more than happy to become internet aunties and uncles.