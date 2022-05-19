Chris Brown Reacts To Rihanna Giving Birth To A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy

Chris Brown sent his ex-girlfriend a congratulatory message following the news of the birth of her baby boy on May 13.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son on May 13 in Los Angeles, but the news of the birth only became widespread on May 19 after TMZ confirmed the birth.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who both share Bajan heritage from their homeland Barbados, started dating in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. They were previously friends before that sparked a romance. After the announcement of her pregnancy, Rihanna appeared happy and content with her relationship with Rocky. There have also been rumors that the two secretly wed before the birth of their son.

While fans are celebrating the birth of her son, congratulatory messages have been pouring in, with Chris Brown leading the pack.

Chris Brown, who is now a father to three children, posted a message of congratulations on his Instagram Story along with a pregnancy emoji causing social media users to speculate that he was addressing the birth of Rihanna’s son.

The two superstars famously became friends in 2005 when Rihanna was 17 and Chris was then 16.

At the 2016 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, they were spotted together but were said to be just hanging out despite their flirtatious exchanges. Over the year, they have been spotted together as Chris Brown confirmed they were together, while Rihanna never officially confirmed anything.

In 2009 however, there was a major controversy after images surfaced of Rihanna with busted lips and injuries about her face caused by Brown after they left a pre-Grammy party.

Brown was later charged and pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault after turning himself into the Los Angeles Police. He was placed on $50k bail and given a light sentence- 180 hours of community service and a restraining order was also granted against him to stay away from Rihanna.

Over the years, Rihanna eventually went back to Brown after the assault, but the relationship eventually came to an end.

The pair have remained friends, though as Rihanna shared in 2020 to Oprah Winfrey that she and Brown were “really good friends now.”

In the meantime, fans of Rihanna still took the opportunity to troll Brown.

“Y’all know he still love him some RIRI,” one fan said.

“Anybody checked on Drake?” another person said.

“I feel this was nice but unnecessary you can tell he’s matured and tried to forgive himself,” a third person added.