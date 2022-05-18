Snoop Dogg Drops First Song Off ‘A Death Row Summer’ Album

Snoop Dogg looks like he is staying true to his word to try and revamp Death Row Records into a more modern-day and exciting label.

It also looks like he intends to lead by example as he’s announced that fans can look out for his compilation album in the coming months. He made the announcement using Instagram yesterday, May 17.

“About to drop this Death Row summer album,” he said after doing what he’s popularly known for, which was taking a hit from his blunt. It looks like he was in the studio. He added, “A Death Row Summer. New single just dropped last night. Check it out. We’ve been in the metaverse, now we back in the universe.”

The “Gin and Juice” rapper has made it clear since acquiring the infamous gangsta rap label that he intends to give the company a facelift to get it going in the right direction. He would have a special affinity for the label, considering some of his classic records were produced there, like his hit album in 1993, Doggystyle and the 1995 Murder Was the Case soundtrack.

The new track that is expected to debut is called “Touch Away,” and it is a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Indiana native October London. The pair have often worked closely together in recent times.

The track was produced by Soopafly, Kanobby, and DJ Bombay, another familiar face in Snoop’s music-making crew. It would also appear that he went back to the start of his flow as he brings a very 90s-inspired beat to this one. It also focuses on his incredible journey in Hip-Hop.

Snoop still seems to be riding the high of acquiring the label where he got his start. Something he made sure to mention during the video as he reminded fans that back in the day, he and his crew ran the whole summer, winter, fall, and spring.

“And now I’m in control so I call the shots/I’m sitting at table, I run my own label,” he quipped.

There are still very few details about the entirety of the album, but A Death Row Summer would be the label’s second release for the year 2022. The first was Snoop Dogg’s Bacc On Death Row, which dropped in February.

If that album is any indicator, then we can certainly expect more big-name features on this one. On his first release on the label since leaving in 1998, he featured some big names in the game like Nas, T.I., Wiz Khalifa, The Game, DaBaby, and the late Nate Dogg. The 18-track project ended up debuting at No. 104 on the Billboard 200.

Since taking over, he has also steered the label towards the future with some bold moves. That includes his announcement that “Death Row will be an NFT label.” He’s also already said that he is taking steps to try and bring the label into the metaverse, which would be a first for any major rap label.

He also came good on his word to make the label more NFT friendly when he teased last month that he may be auctioning off the rights to his classic 1992 “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” collaboration with Dr. Dre as an NFT.

Since he said that, there hasn’t been any update on how he intends to make it a reality.