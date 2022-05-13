Kendrick Lamar Announces “The Big Steppers Tour” This Summer

Kendrick Lamar is going on tour this summer in a big way.
The Compton rapper has announced a tour on the heels of the release of his double album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which dropped today, May 13. It seems Kendrick Lamar is bent on sharing his message with everyone and hopes that the tour, entitled “The Big Steppers Tour,” will reach a wider audience than the album itself.
The Compton rapper has also added pgLang’s own Baby Keem and Tanna Leone as part of the traveling crew. The tour, which will go beyond the borders of the US was sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation, and Cash App. It is expected to get going on July 19 in Oklahoma City before the crew treks across many cities in the US and Canada.
Some of the states he will stop in include Brooklyn, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas. The US part of the tour will end in his home state with two back-to-back shows at LA’s Crypto.com Arena on September 14 and 15.
Following that, he heads across to Europe for a two-month stint and will hit some of the major European cities, including Paris, Berlin, and London. And it looks like it will be a busy year for the rapper as in December, he travels to Australia and New Zealand to end the tour. Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 20.
Check out the tour dates below and see when you can catch K-Dot live.
THE BIG STEPPERS TOUR DATES
July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
July 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
July 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
July 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Aug. 4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 7 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug. 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Aug. 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Aug. 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sept. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sept. 6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
Sept. 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Oct. 10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Oct. 11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Oct. 13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
Oct. 15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Oct. 17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
Oct. 19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
Oct. 21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Oct. 24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle
Oct. 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
Oct. 26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna
Oct. 28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Oct. 30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Oct. 31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
Nov. 2– Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Nov. 3 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
Nov. 4 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
Nov. 5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Nov. 7 – London, UK – The O2
Nov. 8 – London, UK – The O2
Nov. 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Nov. 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Dec. 1 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena
Dec. 4 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena
Dec. 8 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena
Dec. 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center
Dec. 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena