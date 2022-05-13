Kendrick Lamar Announces “The Big Steppers Tour” This Summer

Kendrick Lamar is going on tour this summer in a big way.

The Compton rapper has announced a tour on the heels of the release of his double album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which dropped today, May 13. It seems Kendrick Lamar is bent on sharing his message with everyone and hopes that the tour, entitled “The Big Steppers Tour,” will reach a wider audience than the album itself.

The Compton rapper has also added pgLang’s own Baby Keem and Tanna Leone as part of the traveling crew. The tour, which will go beyond the borders of the US was sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation, and Cash App. It is expected to get going on July 19 in Oklahoma City before the crew treks across many cities in the US and Canada.

Some of the states he will stop in include Brooklyn, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas. The US part of the tour will end in his home state with two back-to-back shows at LA’s Crypto.com Arena on September 14 and 15.

Following that, he heads across to Europe for a two-month stint and will hit some of the major European cities, including Paris, Berlin, and London. And it looks like it will be a busy year for the rapper as in December, he travels to Australia and New Zealand to end the tour. Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 20.

Check out the tour dates below and see when you can catch K-Dot live.

THE BIG STEPPERS TOUR DATES

July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

July 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

July 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Aug. 4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 7 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Aug. 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Aug. 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sept. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sept. 6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

Sept. 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Oct. 10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Oct. 11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Oct. 13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

Oct. 15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Oct. 17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

Oct. 21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Oct. 24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle

Oct. 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

Oct. 26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna

Oct. 28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Oct. 30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Oct. 31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

Nov. 2– Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Nov. 3 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

Nov. 4 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Nov. 5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Nov. 7 – London, UK – The O2

Nov. 8 – London, UK – The O2

Nov. 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Nov. 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Dec. 1 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena

Dec. 4 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

Dec. 8 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

Dec. 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center

Dec. 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena