Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Her Own Day & Key To Houston

Megan Thee Stallion honored in her hometown, Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion was awarded on Sunday with keys to the city of Houston and a day set aside in her honor called ‘Megan Thee Stallion Day’. The symbolic gestures are part of the city’s efforts to honor the rapper for her contributions towards the development of her state.

On Sunday, Mayor Sylvester Turner, while handing over the keys, says that it symbolizes that Megan born Megan Pete, has the authority to enter and leave the city at any time.

“Individuals who receive the key are responsible of upholding Houston’s values and represent the best this city offers. In fact, the key is our commitment to those who represent Houston at its best,” Turner said.

In the meantime, May 2nd is the date set aside for ‘Megan Thee Stallion Day’, which Megan also shared was a symbolic date in her family.

“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Mayor had announced plans to honor Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce, who is also from the same city.

In tweets shared in 2020, the Mayor had noted that both Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion have contributed immensely to the Houston community in uplifting the youths and, as a result, will be presented with their respective days.

His comments also commended the rappers for using the monies their single “Savage (Remix)” earned to donate towards Houston’s COVID-19 relief effort.

“It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts,” he had said in another tweet.

#Htown’s @Beyonce & @theestallion dropped a new remix that is just #Savage. Because of both artists contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down #HTown, & for helping us remain #HoustonStrong our city will present both artists with their own respective days. st (1/2) — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 30, 2020