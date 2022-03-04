Russell Wilson Wants Another Baby, Still Makes Ciara Nervous After 6 Years Of Marriage

Russell Wilson wants his own mini football team with his wife Ciara, and he’s letting her know. The football star ensured his wife knew his heart’s desire this week in front of the entire country as he got down on one knee on national TV and asked her for more babies.

The couple was on the “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” where Ciara was hosting on Thursday, and he begged for “at least” one more baby. The couple has two children, Win and Sienna, while Ciara has a son, Future, from a previous relationship.

However, it seems that Russell is still having baby fever and wants many kids with his beautiful wife. Right after joining the set with his wife, the NFL star baby proposed to Ciara.

“Serious question,” the 33-year-old said to Ciara. “Can we have more babies? It would be perfect!” he continued. “Just give me one more at least,” he said while on his knees to the amusement of fans in the audience.

It looks like Ciara isn’t entirely against the idea as she responded with a huge smile and an affirmative answer.

“We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there,” the 36-year-old said … “But, I’m down to do it again with you,” she said.

The couple’s children are ages 19-month-old for Win and 4-year-old for Sienna, while Baby Future is seven.

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for six years and have both continued their respective careers despite working on their growing family. According to Ciara, fatherhood has been good for her husband and it’s the “sexiest thing” about him.

“I love seeing you in daddy mode, it’s the cutest thing,” Ciara said on the show. “I love seeing you with Sienna.”

The singer added, “I’m a daddy’s girl so I will say I think it’s one of the sexiest things about you.”

It seems fans and their regular jokes that Ciara is about to have a new baby each time she pops out sexy are about to come to life once again, and we’re here for it!