Rapper Snootie Wild Shot And Killed At Age 36

Snootie Wild has passed away after being shot in Houston, Texas.

Details around the shooting of the rapper are still sketchy, but the Memphis rapper’s team confirmed on Saturday, February 26, that he passed away in the hospital after being shot in the neck and torso.

“Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! #TeamYayo4Life,” a message posted on Snootie’s IG account reads.

Reports of his injuries were first shared by fellow Memphis rapper Kia Shine, who told his followers on Instagram the Snootie Wild was shot and fighting for his life in the hospital.

“I’m praying for my #Memphis kinfolk @snootiewild,” Kia Shine wrote. “He was shot in houston in the neck and torso and is in critical condition. #snootiewild #KiaShine.”

A representative for the rapper shared additional information from the rapper’s social media pages, asking for fans to only pay attention to updates from the rapper’s official accounts.

“Snootie is not DEAD!” his rep announced. “But he is fighting for his life. Out of respect for the family, please refrain from sharing anything that is not communicated through his official accounts. Thank you.”

Snootie is best known for his hit single “Yayo,” which was remixed by Yo Gotti following his signing to Gotti’s CMG Record label. The rapper dropped his EP Go Mode in 2014, where he earned his highest-charting song, “Made Me,” which topped out at 93 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Yayo is still listed on CMG Label. He recently showed love to Gotti’s newest DollaFoDolla challenge that allows aspiring rappers the ability to lay down a verse on Gotti’s track of the same name.

“Big Ol Gangsta! Shoutout to CM10 just paying homage. Shoutout to the winner, congratulations homie #DollaFoDolla #TeamYayo #CM10 @jayarnoldproduces @jermaljermel444,” he wrote in the caption of a video showing Wild rapping.