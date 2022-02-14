Kanye West Says He Will Handle Pete Davidson Himself, Kim Kardashian Chimed In

Kanye West told his fans not to hurt Pete Davidson, whom he nicknamed Skete, per Kim Kardashian’s request.

Ye usually gets a lot more active on social media around his album releases, and it’s no different this time. As his Donda 2 album draws near, Kanye West is very active on social media, with most of his posts centered around his feud with his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Over the weekend, he added more names to his attack list, including pop star Billie Eilish and his former friend Kid Cudi.

Following his rant on Super Bowl Sunday on IG, Kanye West changed his tone on Monday as he sent a truck filled with roses to Kim Kardashian residence. He also shared a private conversation with Kim Kardashian after she requested that he tone down his rhetoric towards Pete Davidson because someone could hurt him.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will be your fault,” Kim’s text reads. Kanye shared a screenshot on his IG with an all-caps caption, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

Kanye West recently said he deserves an apology from all of the Kardashian women, as well as Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Cory Gamble, to make amends for what they’ve put him through publicly.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper went on another rant as he continued to say that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian tried to kidnap their daughter Chicago by excluding him from her birthday party last month.

Kanye West said last month that neither Kim nor the nannies were taking his calls so he could know the location of the birthday party.

“I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he said at the time. “There’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played. This is the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing.”

Last week, he doubled down on the kidnapping claim and said that he had been treated horribly and accused of stealing and doing drugs.

Just a day after the rapper asked someone else for Kim Kardashian’s number, he posted on Tuesday a screenshot of a text exchange with Kim Kardashian where they exchange “positive vibes” messages at each other.

But in one text, Kanye demands an apology from the entire Kardashian clan, and while he excluded Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott, he named Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble as among those who owe him an apology. He shared the screenshot on his Instagram account, and it read:

“I still need an apology for you not giving me the address to my daughter’s party,” he said in the text, then added in the caption that he needs a public apology from all the Kardashians, including Gamble.

Kim has not responded to Kanye West, but the couple’s divorce has turned contentious. She replied to Kanye’s constant social media outbursts about North West and her parenting last week.

On Monday, reports surfaced that the rapper is refusing to sign divorce papers and papers for Kardashian to legally drop her married name and revert to her maiden name.