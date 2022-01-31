Tee Grizzley And His Girlfriend My’Eisha Agnew Are Engaged, See The Photos

Tee Grizzley left his longtime girlfriend and baby mama grinning earlier today when he went down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

The Detroit rapper is known for his beastly ways on the mic, but he showed fans a softer side of him this weekend with his move to tie the knot at the age of 27. Tee Grizzley set the mood with bouquets of red roses and a large, warm-lit Marry Me sign. The setting was completed with violinists who serenaded the couple with the classic Jagged Edge anthem “Let’s Get Married.”

Professional camera crews were also on hand to capture the moment Tee Grizzley, real name Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr., held the hand of his lady My’Eisha Agnew as he recited his admiration of her. He ultimately popped open a black velvet ring box and proceeded to slide the massive diamond onto his woman’s finger.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Wallace was all smiles as she gentle uttered the word ‘yes’ to the rapper’s proposal. Grizzley and his girlfriend have been together since 2019 and welcomed their first and only child together in 2021. The couple named their baby boy Terry Sanchez Wallace III, keeping the name of his dad and grandad.

There was already a prelude to this weekend’s grand moment back in 2020 when Tee Grizzley made his commitment to his woman and family during the baby shower held for JR.

“At first I didn’t need you and you didn’t need me so it was genuine. Now we got somebody that need both of us and we gone need each other more than every,” he captioned the post he made at that time.

Tee Grizzley recently shared some additional images of the proposal on his Instagram page, which showed the lovebirds holding hands as they walked down an aisle made of red rose petals. Other shots captured the massive diamond hanging from My’Eisha’s finger, as well as the rapper’s matching wedding band.

The latter part of January has recorded some truly beautiful moments.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently announced that they would be welcoming their first child together. Nick Cannon also shared some special news as he welcomed another member to his already large collection of children. DaBrat and Jesseca Dupar also announced that they would be extending their family. Let’s keep an eye out to see what February brings.