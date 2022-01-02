Diddy, Yung Miami Gets Close To Ring In New Year At Kanye West Party, Fans React

Diddy and Yung Miami ring in the New Year together at Kanye West party in Florida this weekend.

It was champagne toasts to ring in the New Year as rapper Yung Miami posted pictures on Instagram of her celebrating the dawn of 2022 with her beau, music mogul, and record producer Diddy. The “Girl Code” entertainer, who is one half of the hip hop and rap duo ‘City Girls, quieted all the doubters on New Year’s day as she came with photographic receipts to prove her budding relationship with the Sean John entrepreneur.

Diddy and Yung Miami were fashionably attired as they posed for a photo opt. Miami was resplendent in a gold evening gown with a high slit on one side, while Diddy was stylish in a red suit accentuated with a thick rope chain around his neck.

For months, the 53-year-old Grammy winner has been rumored to be linked to Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, but neither would outright confirm the relationship until now. In the second picture, the two held champagne flutes and were toasting to the endless possibilities that 2022 would bring.

Yung Miami has been putting out music along with her rap partner JT since 2017, but she caught the attention of a wider audience when dating rumors about her and Sean Combs started swirling in mid-2021. The two were first photographed together in June 2021 after posing for pictures at the 40th birthday party for CEO of Quality Control, Pierre Thomas.

After this, social media was abuzz with speculations that Diddy swept her off to a secret weekend rendezvous at an undisclosed private island getaway. Miami herself implied the same her risqué rap song “Rap Freaks,” which she released in October 2021 with the lines “I’m pretty and siddity, took a private jet to an island on a date with Diddy.”

‘Rap Freaks’ dropped in late October and quickly got a lot rotation both mainstream and on social media as the song hinted at a possible relationship with Diddy. The song’s release was followed by a picture of her sitting on his lap.

Though Diddy has been linked to other women in recent times, no one it seems has caught his eye or held his interest quite like 27-year-old Yung Miami. Fans on her Instagram page are happy that she has leveled up and is now dating billionaires.

One follower stated, “Oh you trying to break the internet tonight!” While another chimed, “Ok we not hiding n***az in 2022. Say less and do more!”