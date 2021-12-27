Vybz Kartel Sends Holiday Wishes With Photos Of His Grandson’s First Christmas

Vybz Kartel is among the throng of artists sharing their “Christmas gifts” on social media as the entertainer boastfully shares one of the children who turned him into grandpa Vybz in 2021.

The 45-year-old dancehall star is behind bars, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t able to see his family enjoy the holidays.

On Boxing Day (December 26), Vybz Kartel shared a sweet family photo of his oldest son Adidja Jaheim also known as Likkle Vybz, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend.

The cute family photo showed the 18-year-old holding his son, and a second photo showed the baby’s mother playing with him while Likkle Vybz looked on. It’s the perfect family image that Vybz Kartel seems proud of, as he shared on his official Instagram page.

“Happy Holidays from me Son, Daughter in Law & Grandson,” the entertainer shared.

Christmas must undoubtedly be an emotional time for the artist, who is now a grandfather to two children. His second son, Akheel Raheim Palmer, aka Likkle Addi, became a father in 2020. The announcement shocked many as he was only 15 years old and is still in high school in the fourth form.

There was heavy criticism for not only the young people involved but also the parents of the children. However, Vybz Kartel later popped up to silence the critics noting that the young people were well off.

“Don’t worry bout those two millionaires. What the f*** you think i work so hard for..#legacy”.

At the time of the announcement of his first son expecting a child around June 2021, Vybz Kartel happily shared the news.

“Congrats to me son & daughter and extended family #newgeneration #gazanation #whovex #gazarmy #1don.”

Unlike the younger son, Likkle Vybz received more well-wishes from followers of the artist.

In the meantime, Christmas has passed, but the usual family portrait for prisoners has not been released. Kartel would usually post his family portrait. However, the reason behind the absence of the photos could be due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, Likkle Vybz, who is now the CEO of Vybz Kartel’s Adidjaheim Records, which formerly held a slew of artists like Popcaan and Jah Vinci, is fresh off of a mini-tour in the United Kingdom.