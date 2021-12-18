OTF Rapper Doodie Lo Files Suing Ex-Girlfriend FTN Bae Over Child Molestation Accusations

OTF Doodie Lo has filed an action for defamation against FTN Bae, who accused him in October of sexually abusing her 5-year-old son by putting screws in his butt.

In documents he shared on Friday, the artist said that he wanted to recover damages for defamatory statements made by his ex-girlfriend to her 600K followers. According to OTF Doodie Lo, whose real name is David Saulsberry, the defendant had made several videos of her minor son where she taunted him.

The claims made by FTN Bae, whose real name is Britney Elder, were that the plaintiff welded three screws together, which he allegedly inserted into the rectum of the child.

The rapper said the accusations were injurious to his professional and personal reputation and denied the claims.

The woman had shared a video on October 27 of her son crying and clearly traumatized and said that the boy child was having health issues and started pooping his pants in the past few months and had to start back wearing diapers as a result.

In the video, she can be heard questioning the child, who says it was the OTF rapper who put the screws up his buttocks.

In the video that she shared, the 5-year-old boy sounded like he was crying while telling her his mother that Saulsberry put three screws in his buttocks.

Elder had claimed that the incident allegedly occurred in August but that the child kept it a secret until October, when his health issues became apparent.

“August 6 i had a show in Orlando & @otf_doodielo was at my house along with my roommate and my son and his 3 year old cousin. Once i left this SICK man welted 3 screws (that he found in my toolbox) and shoved them up my sons anus. Scared and afraid my son hid the screws outside so he ‘couldn’t find it & do it again’ and never told me about it. He was trying to be sooo tough that he dealt with this for 2 months and it clearly was AFFECTING him. NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS i would think this would be my story (‘my boyfriend sexually assaulting my son’),” she said.

Now, she has responded to the lawsuit by filing a motion to dismiss his claim where she said her statements were only recounting what she said to her and that “defendant was unaware of the reason for the changed behavior in Defendant’s minor son and had no reason to believe that Plaintiff was the cause.”

Her motion also said that the plaintiff failed to meet the threshold for relief sought, and he failed to set out actual malice as required for an action in defamation.

Elder’s motion also said that the matter was reported to the Broward County Sherriff’s office and the Broward County State Attorney’s office to be investigated.

FTN Bae has since responding saying she is fighting for the truth to come out.