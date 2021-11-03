H.E.R. & Chris Brown Leads 2021 Soul Train Awards Nominations

H.E.R. & Chris Brown among top nominees at this year’s Soul Train Awards

It looks like it’s H.E.R. is set to have another bumper year after it was announced that she leads the nominations for the Soul Train Awards for her 2021 album Back of My Mind. The album, considered her first official one, was released back in June. It has received the most nominations at the awards show this year with eight.

The 2021 BET Soul Train Awards is set to air on Sunday, November 28. The nominations were made yesterday, November 2. The “Focus” singer is line to take home the Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Video Of The Year, Best Collaboration, The Ashford, and the Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

Another highlight of the night will be the recognition of veterans Ashanti and Maxwell for their contributions to music over the last few decades. Maxwell will be presented with the prestigious Legend Award. Maxwell has already responded to the news and described it as an honour.

“It’s an honour to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career. I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence,” he said in a statement.

Ashanti will receive the Lady of Soul recipient. She also issued a statement describing how honored she felt and happy that she would be able to receive the award at the Apollo, a place associated with black excellence and triumph in the arts.

“Wow… I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree. This is a full circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate! I’m Super humbled.,” she added via a statement on Instagram.

The last Legend award went to Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis at the 2019 award show, and Monica received the Lady of Soul Award last year. This year the focus of the show is on the contributions of various R&B and soul musicians. Hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will also return. The show will be filmed at the New York’s Apollo Theater and will also be used to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the debut of “Soul Train.”

Chris Brown and Jazmine Sullivan have also been nominated multiple times. Wizkid and Tems have also been nominated for Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration for their popular track “Essence.” Blxst has been nominated for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Take a look at the full list of nominees below:

Song of the year:

Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $Ign & Tyga – “Chosen”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Album of the year:

Blxst – No Love Lost

Doja Cat – Planet Her

Giveon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Wizkid – Made in Lagos

Video of the year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Best R&B/soul female artist:

Alicia Keys

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Best R&B/soul male artist:

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

Tank

Usher

Best collaboration:

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Best new artist:

Blxst

Capella Grey

Morray

Tems

Tone Stith

Yung Bleu

Certified soul award:

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Charlie Wilson

The Isley Brothers

Jam & Lewis

T-Pain

Best dance performance:

Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”

Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”

Lizzo Feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”

Normani Feat. Cardi B- “Wild Side”

Usher – “Bad Habits”

Best gospel/inspirational award:

Brian Courtney Wilson

James Fortune

Kelly Price

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award:

“Can’t Let It Show” – written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)

“Come Through” – written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. Feat. Chris Brown)

“Damage” – written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“Essence” – written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid Feat. Tems)

“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)