Dancehall Producer Shabdon Arrested On Suspicion of Illegal Firearm

Shabdon has been arrested.

The popular music producer was taken into custody on Saturday by police and is being held for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Shabdon was arrested by the Police Specialized Operations Unit on reasonable suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The producer who hails from Montego Bay is being held at the Half-Way-Tree Police station. Born Linval Thompson Jr, he is best known by the names Shabdon or Shabba and is the co-founder of Shab Don Records, a well-known label in the dancehall sphere for creating hit releases for artists like Squash and Vybz Kartel.

While his arrest didn’t come as a surprise to many, his identity being revealed did shock some fans as the producer has developed a controversial reputation in Montego Bay.

A month ago, the popular producer was ousted by viral Jamaican YouTuber Sir P who called him “a violence producer.”

Sir P, whose identity is unknown but who has become a sort of whistleblower when it comes to the inner workings of the crime world and who is speculated to be working with the police, said the producer is one of the biggest figures in violence in Montego Bay.

“People a hear the name, people a search the IG dem, probably yuh see a music video, you see him wid him hat, him mask cover his face…Shab Don, the snake has managed to reign down death and destruction inna Mobay unchecked for the longest period….has received many warnings on this platform directly and indirectly to leave the foolishness alone.”

The dancehall producer has been accused of “putting out hits,” but the hits are not musical hits, according to Sir P. The YouTuber says that Shab Don is a member of the Stone Crusher gang who is instigating the violence in Montego Bay, which has been a crime hotspot for the last few years.

The second city has had high murder rates over the last five years, which has been attributed to gang violence and lottery scamming.