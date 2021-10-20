YNW Melly’s DNA Could Help Prosecutor’s Double Murder Case

Prosecutors wants the court to grant them permission to acquire DNA sample from YNW Melly to match up against evidence collected in double murder case.

The Florida rapper is charged with the murder of two friends, and prosecutors need his DNA to see if it is a match to prove their case. YNW Melly, born Jamell Maurice Demons, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in February 2018 after police alleged that he and another rapper YNW Bortlen allegedly killed two of their friends and then staged the crime scene as a drive-by shooting.

According to legal documents, prosecutors are asking a Broward County judge to the rapper to submit an oral swab to match it to DNA samples that were found at the crime scene.

According to TMZ, they want to match his C’s, A’s, G’s, and T’s to a DNA sample found on a yellow jacket which is a key piece of evidence in the case that already matches Anthony Williams, one of the two victims.

The legal documents say that the jacket is important to the investigation as it has three potential DNA profiles, and prosecutors want to see if any of those belong to Melly.

YNW Melly and his friend Cortlen Henry are alleged to have shot and killed their friends Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. To save themselves, they came up with an elaborate plan that suggested the men were killed in a drive-by shooting.

Meanwhile, the application for the swab submission is yet to be heard by a judge.

Melly, 21, had had an early life filled with run-ins with the law starting around 2015 when he was charged for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm in public in relation to a school shooting in which he fired a gun toward three other students near their high school.

The Miramar rapper later said that incident inspired his “Murder on My Mind,” which says he woke up with the chorus on his mind.

YNW Melly has had a string of misdemeanor offenses for which well he did time in jail as well. However, if prosecutors have their way, the rapper could be sent away for good as Florida prosecutors seek the death penalty if he is found guilty.