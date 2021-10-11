Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Show Off Amazing Vocals, T.I. & YG Reacts

Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani is already a full on singer with amazing vocals.

The young Hussle definitely inherited the gift of singing from her late father as she seems to be practicing her vocals. A video shared by family members shows 11-year-old Emani Dior Asghedom singing with what appears to be a voice training coach as she sings Whitney Houston’s legendary “I Will Always Love You.”

Dressed simply in an oversized t-shirt and shorts, she attempts to sing a verse but stops halfway “I can’t do it” while someone in the background tells her, “yes, you can do it.”

Meanwhile, her mother, Tanisha Foster, was not happy that blogs that reposted her daughter attempting to sing failed to acknowledge her as the mother. “Nipsey does have a child’s mother her name is Chyna and guess what she didn’t have here by himself you also got this from my page,” she charged at one blog.

Fans were quick to check her as they pointed out, Emani most likely got her talent from her father. “Girl why are you so extra nobody never said she didn’t have a mother! Your not the legend here Nipsey was!!!” one person pointed out.

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that Foster was not a good mother to her daughter. “You are a deadbeat! You locked your daughter out the house for 1-2 hours. So you could clean up/ do drugs…the industry know Nipsey had custody of her mostly. Stop trying to act like you was this doting mother. Attention seeking a*** lady,” the fan said.

The incident the fan was referring to was earlier this year when Emani went live on Instagram after alleging that she was locked out of her mother’s house as she was “cleaning” and that the sun was hot and she had nowhere to go. The date of that incident was also a painful day for Emani as it was also the day she lost her father.

Meanwhile, Foster does not have custody of her daughter. When Nipsey Hussle was alive, Emani resided with him. However, on his death in 2019, she sought custody but failed in her bid as the court awarded guardianship to Nipsey’s family, who were instrumental in raising her.

The family called her unfit, and according to news reports on the case, the court was satisfied that the family provided sufficient evidence for their petition. Nipsey’s siblings Samantha Smith and Sam Asghedom — and his mother, Angelique Smith — have all been appointed as Emani’s guardians.

According to TMZ, the late rapper’s family felt that Foster, in addition to not being a good parent, would also waste her daughter’s inheritance left to her by her father as she seeks to live a lavish lifestyle she can’t afford for herself.

Nipsey Hussle died on March 31, 2019, after being shot by a man he was familiar with outside of his clothing store, The Marathon Clothing. He has two children, Emani and a son name Kross, who he shares with Lauren London.