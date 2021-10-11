Kodak Black’s Producer Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion After She Says NBA YoungBoy Is Better

Kodak Black’s producer calls out Megan Thee Stallion on IG for saying NBA YoungBoy is a better rapper.

The Pompano Beach rapper has been claiming that Megan Thee Stallion owes him credit for using his terminology on one of her songs. Megan had previously claimed that she invented the catchphrase “Drive The Boat.” However, Kodak Black has been asking for his credit and even claimed that Megan used the catchphrase to get rich but fails to acknowledge he’s the true author of the saying.

In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, the rapper said, “pay the piper homie…trust bro, yeah I’m saying give me appreciation…” he added, “She don’t know me and she doesn’t have to say thank you or anything but when it came time on the TV show ‘who came up with that’ like ‘which rapper came up with that’…it’s ok Imma come up with a new one.”

It seems though, that some tweets by Megan after Kodak’s interview has fans believing that she is shading Kodak.

“I spilled,” one tweet read, followed by another “You fell off…period.” She also seemed to add a comparison in the mix while name-dropping NBA Youngboy. “Yb is better…ratio.”

It seems that Kodak’s producer Derek Garcia wanted to add something as he shaded Megan’s writing skills and claimed that she does not write her own records.

“@Theestallion Been in your writing camps with all your “go-to-writers.” You are definitely not the talent behind any of your records. Go cling on that bottle and re-cut that verse one more time, you didn’t match the reference they wrote for you,” he said in response to one of her tweets.

Megan’s fan defended her saying that her tweets had nothing to do with Kodak’s recent interview with others, reminding the producer to worry about Yak’s mental health problems.

Meanwhile, Kodak in the past asked for payment of $200,000 for the use of the saying he purportedly invented. It’s unclear though if Megan will oblige him, especially after publicly claiming she invented the saying during a Black Lives Matter interview in 2020.