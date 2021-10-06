Nicki Minaj Stunned By Lil Wayne’s Insane Birthday Gifts To Papa Bear

Lil Wayne splurged on a ton of designer gears for Nicki Minaj’s son Papa Bear for his first birthday.

The Young Money bond remains strong. That was clearly shown by Lil Wayne, who made sure he didn’t forget the first birthday of Nicki Minaj’s son, who is affectionately called Papa Bear. Even though his birthday was celebrated last week, Nicki held a lavish Kung Fu Panda-themed party yesterday, October 5.

Lil Wayne did not hold back with his gift, giving the young toddler a closet full of designer clothing. Nicki shared her excitement with the token by posting a video of her floor covered with boxes of Balenciaga, Burberry, and Givenchy gears.

“@liltunechi I just opened the bags & I’m in shock,” she posted on Twitter. She added: “This is insane. I love you so much. This is A LOT OF STUFF. OMG.”

As she marveled at the gift, her son Papa could be heard in the background banging on a table. She lovingly asks him if she can “steal one video without you banging around?” She then returned to the video to thank Wayne for the gesture, “Thank you so so much,” she added.

Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, went all out for the birthday boy’s first celebration, which they held in the backyard of their L.A. home. Of course, the guestlist for the party was a star-studded one. They included Diddy’s daughters as well as Nicki’s new manager, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby. Diddy seems to have provided some of the refreshments, which included Ciroc and DeLeón.

Nicki also took the opportunity to fully express her emotions at her son turning one year old. “On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, Papa Bear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you,” she said.