Nicki Minaj Hosts Kung Fu Panda-Themed Birthday Party For Papa Bear

Nicki Minaj went all out for her son’s first birthday party.

The Trinidad-American rapper’s baby boy, who goes by the nickname Papa Bear, turned 1-year-old last week, but he celebrated the milestone with his parents, friends, and family members with a Kung Fu Panda-themed party on Tuesday.

Papa Bear’s parents have shared a few milestones of his life over the last year, but for the part, the rapper has remained private about his name and only shares limited content on his everyday life.

However, on Tuesday, Nicki Minaj shared photos and videos from his lavish birthday party, which included photos of herself and her husband, Kenneth Petty, along with Papa Bear.

Several photos showed off the décor while Nicki Minaj posed in a Dolce and Gabbana dress while Papa Bear wore a Christian Dior outfit with a diamond chain.

“On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear,” wrote Nicki on a post of the little family on Instagram. “You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda.”

The family posed in front of the Kung Fu Panda-themed display in the photos, which had large cut-out characters from the movie and framed with balloons.

She also shared several videos of her son, which appears to be dated from he was a young baby to another of him walking to meet another baby; as well as photos of her posing with children who attended the party, including Diddy’s twin daughters and celebrity manager Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby.

She also posted videos of the children having fun in a bouncy house as well as them having fun face painting. The rapper also shared a video of Papa Bear cutting his cake with the help of his mom and dad, but Nicki hilariously shared that they forgot to sing his birthday song.

According to Minaj, the baby was brought back outside in his PJs for the ceremonious song.

“the kids were so [thankful emoji] omg. The absolute best. They did face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, photo booth, etc. and once everyone left I forgot we didn’t cut the cake!!! I had to bring my baby out in his pajamas. Boy u gon get this bday song whether u like it or not,” she said.

“It was so much fun. To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn’t opened gifts yet but thank you, love you Happy 1st bday. My world, my everything,” she said before telling her fans she was going to spam their timeline with the content of her son’s big day.

Meanwhile, Minaj’s fans were busy in the comments section as they showed love to their favorite rapper and sent well wishes to her son.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year. Happy birthday to your wonderful baby boy nicki, I’m so happy to see you happy together with your lovely family!!! May god continue to bless and protect you all, tell papa the barbz love him,” one fan wrote.

“the way your family is so connected it speaks volumes. Thanks for sharing these amazing photos with Zoo & Papa— wooow sis you take long to post,” another fan said with laughing emojis.

Other Instagram aunties thanked Nicki for showing them his party and offered to babysit if she needed help.