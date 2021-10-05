Reggae Star Jah Cure Charged With Attempted Murder & Assault For Stabbing Amsterdam Promoter

Jah Cure makes his first court appearance in Amsterdam today where he learned his fate.

The Reggae singer could be locked away in the European country for a long time if convicted. On Tuesday, Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccaturie Alcock, was arraigned on multiple charges for stabbing a local promoter over the weekend.

Among the charges he’s facing are primary suspicion of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, or attempted aggravated assault. The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service reporting on his court appearance confirmed that the singer will not be granted bail for now and that the presiding judge has remanded him for another 14 days as the police’s investigation continues.

Jah Cure is facing the charges after he allegedly stabbed party Promoter Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake, who is the owner of Roots Vibes Promotion, a well-known production, and Promotion Company that has worked with many dancehall/reggae artists in the past.

Cure allegedly stabbed him in his abdomen, which required emergency surgery. So far, the promoter seems to be on the mend but has not spoken about the incident, declining interviews as he noted that the police investigation was still going on. Jah Cure’s management team itself has been silent on the artist’s arrest.

Amsterdam police have confirmed that on October 1, a 45-year-old man was stabbed last on the Dam Square in the city center of Amsterdam. The victim reported the incident to police and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he had surgery. A 42-year-old man was arrested for the stabbing incident.

According to the police report, which withheld identities and details, the 42-year-old suspect was arrested in the city center of Utrecht on October 2.

Jah Cure has been in Amsterdam since late September as part of his Summer European tour to perform at the Melkweg, a popular concert hall and cultural center. The Melkweg venue show was promoted by Roots Vibes Entertainment.

The artist previously served an 8-year sentence for rape after he was convicted in 1999 for rape and gun charges.

Despite only being charged for rape in the past, the reggae love song crooner has had a number of accusations of violent behavior against others leveled against him since his return from jail in 2007.