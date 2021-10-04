Summer Walker Announces Sophomore Album Drops November

Summer Walker has announced the coming of her second album for November in a surprise reveal at a parking lot outside of the BET Hip Hop Awards on Friday.

Her announcement is symbolic and comes just days ahead of the album anniversary of her first project, Over It, released on October 4, 2019. According to Summer Walker, she had planned to announce her album on the red carpet, but that didn’t work out.

“They wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” explained Walker, who has been speaking out against the Covid-19 vaccine. “I had such a pretty dress and everything, but it’s fine,” she said. “BET love me, I still love BET. I was gonna talk about some stuff on the red carpet, so I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things,” she said as the camera followed her to a giant screen projection showing the album announcement in large pink letters on a nearby building.

While the sign only said her album is coming in November with no specific date or details, Summer Walker took to Twitter, where she added that her new album will be shared on the anniversary of her debut album Over It.

Fans reacted with glee at the announcement of the project, which will feature the likes of Lil Durk, SZA, Diddy, and Ari Lennox.

Last week Walker had teased that she was ready to drop the album, as well as more babies with her new beau. She already has a daughter with her ex-boyfriend and producer, London On Da Track but shared that she wanted more children with her new boyfriend, who she posted earlier this week.

“Can’t wait to have a real family & [an] actual happy pregnancy experience but I gotta drop this album first,” she captioned a trio of photos of her snuggling with the unidentified man.

Meanwhile, Walker’s much anticipated second album is following on the heels of her highly successful “Over It” album, which featured hit singles “Playing Games,” “Stretch You Out,” and “Come Thru.” It also featured Walker’s “Girls Need Love” remix featuring Drake.