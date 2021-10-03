Boosie Badazz Under Police Investigation Over Concert Brawl, Gets Removed From Tour

Boosie Badazz and his crew are being investigated by Atlanta police following a massive brawl at his concert at the State Farm arena.

It’s reasonable to say that Boosie Badazz isn’t having a particularly good year. This includes the unfavorable exposure from his homophobic threats towards Lil Nas X while supporting DaBaby‘s homophobic slurs and the lacking support for his new biopic, My Struggle, not to mention his Instagram accounts keep getting disabled. Most recently, a brawl broke out at his performance at the Legendz of the Streetz concert in Atlanta.

During the performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on October 1st, a man from the DJ booth confronted another man onstage during his performance, and things quickly escalated. Instead of waiting on the sidelines and letting security handle it, Boosie chose to jump right into the action. Due to the rising violence, the promoter decided to call a halt to the entire performance as nearly all of the men on stage had joined the fight to either throw hands or calm things down.

Atlanta police were called in and is now investigating the matter. Sources say that sound equipment and parts of the arena were damaged by Boosie Badazz’s entourage during the melee and while they were leaving the venue.

This is one of many of his questionable actions throughout this year. It all began with his threats thrown at Lil Nas X. Due to the negative reaction to his overtly sexualized videos, Nas jokingly made a provocative statement on Twitter about having sex with a man onstage.

Boosie Badazz was not amused by the remark and appeared to take it personally. He responded through an Instagram live where he supported DaBaby’s crass-onstage comments, which so happened to support discrimination against gay men with H.I.V. He said, “Everybody not with their nephew sucking dk. Everybody is not with that st. You can’t put that st on everybody and expect it to be cool. Nas X said he gonna perform naked on stage for charity. You don’t fk with him like you f**k with [DaBaby]. Be even sided, mane. Be even-sided.”

Adding more fuel to the fire, he continued with, “You don’t feel that’s disrespectful gon’ dance naked? You don’t think that’s disrespect[ful] in front of boys who are tryin’ to be straight? It’s totally disrespect[ful]. Totally disrespect[ful]. If I’m at the awards and he go up there naked I’m gon’ drag his a** offstage and beat his a**.”

After these comments, he was invited to the Breakfast Club on August 23rd to discuss his statements, but he made no move to clarify the death threats he made on the artiste, instead of doubling down on his actions and his support for DaBaby, who has subsequently apologized for his remarks at his concert.

These untimely comments, in addition to his previous supportive statements towards DaBaby’s homophobic comments, have not left many fans or fellow rappers in his corner. This can be shown in the lack of support for his own movie.

The rapper has gone to great efforts to gain support for the project, even asking Drake and Bill Cosby for help. In his honor, comedian, Lil Duval, posted on Instagram about the lack of support for his biopic, My Struggle, contrasting it to the rap industry’s overwhelming support for 50 Cent’s, My Black Family, but it was quickly deleted. Fans were unsurprised that Lil Duval didn’t want to get caught in the midst, especially since Boosie Badazz can’t seem to stop himself from sticking his own foot in his mouth.

Boosie Badazz has since revealed he was removed from upcoming tour dates including tonight show in Baltimore.