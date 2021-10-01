Tommy Lee Sparta Considers Taking Vaccine In Prison, Battles Lifestyle Illness

Tommy Lee Sparta is considering getting the Covid vaccine in prison according to his attorney who revealed he’s battling a lifestyle illness.

As the hot topic among dancehall artists continues to surround whether to get vaccinated or not, at least one artist, Tommy Lee Sparta, is giving it some serious consideration. That’s according to his attorney-at-law Donahue Martin, who said that the incarcerated artist is giving some serious thought about whether or not to take the Covid-19 vaccine because he’s thinking about the safety of his family. He was making the comments while speaking to the Jamaica Star.

While he hasn’t made up his mind as yet, Martin revealed that the artist’s overall mood was very pleasant and that during a visit, he asked him how his family is doing, which seems to be his major concern at the moment.

Tommy Lee Sparta has been behind bars since he was arrested last December on gun and ammunition charges. He is currently serving two prison sentences concurrently. Sparta, whose real name is Leroy Russell, is serving three years for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition.

Martin also took the opportunity to let fans know that the “Hold On” singer is currently battling an illness but said that he could not reveal exactly what it was, as he was not given permission to do so. Concerns were raised back in July 2020, when he experienced vomiting and was rushed to the hospital while behind bars.

“I am not at liberty to say the nature of his illness, but he does have what some would describe as a lifestyle disease,” he said.

He gave no more details, but the artist might have diabetes or hypertension, according to the little information he provided. Martin also added that he now has to be “careful about his diet, etc.”

Martin added that Tommy Lee Sparta is trying to take it one day at a time and is generally in good spirits. Earlier in the year, in April, Jamaica’s health ministry announced that vaccines had been allocated for all adult correctional institutions. According to recent reports, 90 percent of inmates were vaccine-resistant.

Even so, Jamaica has been blessed to have one of the lowest numbers of COVID-19 cases in its correctional system, according to Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, even though the country is currently battling a wave of the Delta variant.

In an effort to get more people in Jamaica vaccinated, there has been an attempt by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, to have some incarcerated deejays come onboard with the ‘Every Vax Counts’ campaign. Probably the most influential deejay in Jamaica, Vybz Kartel was among 30 inmates of the Horizon Adult Correctional Centre to receive the vaccine earlier this month.

Vybz Kartel has been a staunch advocate for the vaccine, where other members of the fraternity, like Buju Banton, have been firmly against it. According to his lawyer, Isat Buchanan, The Worl’Boss has already received at least one shot of the AstraZeneca. Kartel has already shared his perspective on the matter with fans and fellow entertainers.

Using an Instagram story shared on his official account, he admonished those taking medical advice from popular deejays.

“Entertainers are among the least educated in society (some a we dunce like bat!) and therefore are among the least qualified people on earth to give medical advice FOR anything or AGAINST anything!” Vybz Kartel said.

He also advised his loyal Gaza fans to do their own research about the vaccine, but they can come to him with any matters concerning partying.