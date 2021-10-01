Skip Marley Recruits Popcaan For His Feel-Good Song “Vibe”

Skip Marley has finally released his new track with the Unruly Boss, Popcaan.

The reggae crooner has been teasing his new track on social media for weeks, and now fans finally get to hear it. Dancehall artist Popcaan is featured on the single titled “Vibe,” which premiered today. The smooth track that features airy and rhythmic tropical sounds arrived with an accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

Fans have had positive reviews for the catchy single so far, and it is abundantly clear that it easily identifies with both the Latin and afro-beat markets. “Just let go – o / Just let.. just let go for me, let go for me / She wanna catch a vibe / She wanna spend some time / Into the light / She wanna catch a vibe / She wanna free her mind / Into the light,” Skip sings.

The 3-minute and 12-second track features a short verse from Popcaan before Skip Marley returns with the chorus and an outro. Over in the comments, fans are showering the artists with love and have unanimously suggested that the song is indeed a “vibe.” One fan wrote, “Song yah bad yf big up Poppy x Skip.” Another from across the pond commented, “This jam Issa vibe. Mob love from Kenya.” A more sarcastic stan also chimed in with, “This smacks harder than my dad’s belt.”

Skip Marley was excited to let fans know that the track has finally arrived after sharing previews and teasers on social media for weeks. He took to Instagram to share yet another snippet with the caption, “#Vibe is OUT NOW Yuh can stream it at di link in bio. Let me know if yuh rockin wit it And thank yuh @popcaanmusic.” Produced by Island Records under UMG Recording, Inc, “Vibe” by Skip Marley featuring Popcaan is available to listen to or download on streaming platforms.