Meek Mill Drops ‘Expensive Pain’ Album Feat. Young Thug, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo & More

Meek Mill new album, Expensive Pain, is finally here.

The Philly rapper announced the track list for his long-awaited album, Expensive Pain. The project arrived at midnight on Friday, October 1st, with an impressive lineup of hip hop heavyweights. Meek Mill shared the news on Thursday via Instagram with a photo of a crumpled piece of paper featuring the track list written out in marker pen.

Features include Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, and Vory. The U.K. rapper Giggs is also listed on the project following a recent spotting of him and Meek hanging out together in London.

One track on the list, titled “Angel$”, appears to be a tribute to fallen rappers Nipsey Hussle and Lil Snupe. Nipsey and Meek were collaborating on a joint project at the time of Nipsey’s death in March 2019. Anticipation for Meek’s latest project is only growing, especially as some notable names close to the rapper are talking it up.

Meek’s good friend and NBA star James Harden recently shared that he believes Expensive Pain is Meek’s best work of his career so far, adding that Meek is in love with rap the same way he is in love with basketball.

Even Rick Ross, who was recently rumored to have beef with Meek Mill, posted the cover art for Expensive Pain on his Instagram and shouted him out during an appearance on IG Live. Meek Mill’s last album, Championships, was released in 2018 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, going on to be certified platinum and receive a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Meek Mill has spent time in recent years focusing on social justice pursuits such as criminal justice reform, but hip hop fans are happy he is also taking the time to finally put out some new music.