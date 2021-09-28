Boosie Badazz Says His Movie Made $1 Million In 24 Hours Despite Bootleggers

Boosie Badazz says he made $1 million in 24 hours of releasing his movie despite being plagued by bootleggers.

Continuing his tumultuous relationship with social media, rapper Boosie Badazz recently let followers know that his profile was removed from Instagram once again. This time he claims because he asked Drake to promote his new documentary, My Struggle. Despite this setback, Boosie also announced that the film has already made him a million dollars.

Speaking with VladTV, the controversial artist explained that he began working on the project while behind bars and later admitted that he rounded up on his original estimate, clarifying that the movie made about $940k on its first day. This number is not bad at all, considering Boosie quoted the cost of writing, filming, and producing the movie at less than $250k.

Boosie Badazz goes on to explain that he called in a few favors from friends and associates in Baton Rouge and was able to film at several locations for free. He added that he chose not to release the production through any major company so that he could maintain ownership and land more money in his pocket from the project.

The Baton Rouge rapper doesn’t plan on stopping there. He announced that fans should expect a comedy film from him this coming Christmas and that he is working on creating his own streaming platform modeled after Netflix.

The trailer for My Struggle features some big names in hip hop, including YFN Lucci, Mo3, and Quando Rondo. In his Vlad interview, Boosie argued that he shouldn’t have to pay a production company or a streaming service to distribute his work because he has a loyal fanbase, and he has a point.

Lil Boosie has been known to say and do some outlandish things without losing much support and even manages to gain followers who show up to see the drama ensue. Despite his inability to keep an active social media account, Boosie continues to maintain his relevance by consistently grinding and creating content that people want to see.