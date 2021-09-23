Tory Lanez Sued For Alleged Hit-and-Run Accident Involving Range Rover

Tory Lanez legal troubles are far from over.

The Toronto Rapper is being sued by a man who says he became disfigured after a terrible hit-and-run accident by a person driving a car that’s owned by Lanez. The lawsuit was filed by Barry Fine and named Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, as the first defendant and his insurance company AIG as the second defendant.

According to the plaintiff, he was driving around Florida on January 23, 2021, in his 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe when the vehicle owned by Tory- a 2016 Range Rover allegedly caused a “chain reaction rear-end collision striking one vehicle propelling that vehicle into Plaintiff’s vehicle.” According to Radar Online, the plaintiff noted that the driver in the accident was “unknown.”

It further said that the driver for the car did not stop to render help, but instead, it “fled the scene,” with the car being found abandoned on 1-95 in Miami a short while after. Fine alleged that he sustained serious injuries, and his car was badly damaged from the impact of the accident.

His pleadings further claimed that Lanez should pay damages according to the law of tort for his vehicle being involved in the accident. He claims that Lanez gave the unknown driver permission to drive the car.

He is claiming damages amounting to more than $30,000 injuries, including disfigurement, physical and mental pain and suffering, medical expenses, loss of earning capacity, a permanent injury, significant scarring, and out-of-pocket expenses. According to him, Lanez and the insurance company should also pay for the damage to his Porsche by paying the difference between the car’s value before the accident and its value after the repairs are made.

Meanwhile, Lanez had not responded to the latest lawsuit, served to his home in Miami. The rapper has been facing heat since the ongoing trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet.

He had his bail reposted and increased earlier this month after the judge found he had violated the protection order to keep 100 feet away from Megan.

The rapper also signaled via his social media account that he was in distress as he deleted all the content from his Instagram account. He also made cryptic posts which led fans to believe he was heading to jail for breaching the protection order again. is still

Meanwhile, the trial for the shooting incident continues on September 24, 2021.