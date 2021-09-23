Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Split 4 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Break Up

The pair recently welcomed their baby boy four months ago but have called it quits after dating for about three years. Jason Derulo announced the split on Thursday curiously after Jena Frumes shared that Derulo made her the “happiest girl in the world.”

According to Derulo, he and Frumes decided to part ways but will continue to co-parent their 4-month-old son, Jason King.

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be,” Derulo tweeted. “Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

Jena and I have decided to part ways.

She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 23, 2021

Jena Frumes apparently was sure things were going well with her and Derulo. On Wednesday, she shared a birthday message sent to him on her Instagram account.

“You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever,” the TikTok creator gushed in a since-deleted Instagram post. “You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys.”

She continued, “I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever.”

The pair started dating around 2019 after meeting at the gym and have shared their lockdown chronicles and their hilarious prank videos on Tik Tok.

In March, they shared news of their pregnancy and that they were expecting a baby boy born in May 2021.

Jena had previously shared their parenthood journey of Jason Jr. on her Instagram account.

“When we have each other we have everything @jasonderulo,” she penned on Instagram. “Baby boy is two months old now. He’s the best and is the most smiley squirmy happy baby ever and loves spending time outdoors we are so in love.”

Frumes has not addressed the news of the breakup.