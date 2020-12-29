Jason Derulo & His Gorgeous GF Jena Frumes Spends Holiday In Jamaica

Jamaica is the perfect destination for the holidays, just ask Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes.

Jason Derulo has been vacationing in Jamaica with his model girlfriend, Jena Frumes, as the pair enjoys the warm tropics and Jamaican hospitality. The R&B singer showed off his ripped, sexy body in swim trunks with his t-shirt tucked in to the side on Monday afternoon on Instagram. Looking oiled and sleek, he captioned the photo “jungle workout,” along with a gorilla emoji.

Many commented on the artist’s discipline and his results in the middle of the Christmas season, while others are taking a break from the gym as they enjoy the delicacies in what remains of a mostly sordid year for most.

Fans joked with Derulo over his caption, “what you doing in a jungle topless! You know those animals gonna get jelly.” Others wanted to know where he was staying in the island “are you going to tell us what parish u staying in thou.”

Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have been holidaying in Jamaica and have been spotted since Christmas Eve on social media. Frumes posted a sultry mirror selfie via her Instagram account, which has over 4.3 million fans. Her outfit- a yellow strappy bikini paired with a white cover-up showed off her cleavage, abs, and toned legs.

She captioned the image @jenafrumes “she wore an itsy bitsy teenie weenie yellow polka dot bikini (excuse the messy room).” The couple is reportedly staying somewhere in Black River, St. Mary.