Jeannie Mai Jenkins Announces Pregnancy With First Child With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and her rapper husband, Jeezy, are expecting their first child after having a miscarriage.

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” Jeannie Mai says while on an episode of The Real where she revealed the news on Monday morning.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who is 42, shared that she previously never wanted children. She and her husband Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, got married in late March of this year. Jeezy is already a father to two other children.

“I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!” the co-host said during the broadcast.

She added, “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

She also shared that the pregnancy comes after a miscarriage as she had found out she was pregnant in February- just a month before her wedding to Jeezy, but then they lost the baby through a miscarriage. She said that’s why she decided that she felt the desire to be a mother for the first time.

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never,” she shared, adding, “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure and safe … something I hadn’t felt as a child.”

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy met when he was on her talk show The Real as a guest but only asked her out years later.

The celebrity couple is known for their respective careers but also their activism in their community against racism.