Leon Bailey Dedicates First Aston Villa Goal To Late Friend Steffie Gregg

Leon Bailey netted his first goal for Aston Villa and dedicated the stunner to his late friend Steffie Gregg.

Since joining Aston Villa from Bayer Leverkusen for roughly £30 million, all eyes have been on the Jamaican professional footballer. On Saturday, September 18, he netted his first goal for the English Premier League club and would’ve had a second if it wasn’t ruled an own goal against Everton.

While sharing an image on his IG page, Bailey wrote, “That One Was For You! Still Think About You Everyday. Love You Forever Sis.”

Like Raheem Sterling, Leon Bailey and late Jamaican socialite Steffie Gregg were close friends for years. After netted a stainer with his left foot in the 74th minute, Baily took off his jersey to reveal his undershirt with the words, “Forever Love Steffie Gregg.”

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling had a similar message on his undershirt during a game earlier this month when he too scored a stunner to help England win their World Cup qualifier match against Hungary 4-0.

Steffie Gregg passed away earlier this month following a battle with Covid. She reportedly had Lupus which caused complications with the deadly virus. Among the many celebrities who paid tribute to her includes her uncle Rvssian who shared his heartbreak on Instagram after her passing.

Not only was she well-known in the Jamaica entertainment scene, but Steffie was also an avid gamer who had a huge following on Twitch. Her father is a former race car driver and businessman Gary Gregg and her brother, Kyle “Speedy” Gregg, is a current race car driver.