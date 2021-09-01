Rvssian Niece, Steffie Gregg, Dies At 26, A Week After Losing His Father

Rvssian’s family is once again mourning the loss of another family member a week apart.

The Jamaican producer’s niece, Steffie Gregg, was pronounced dead on Tuesday as thousands of her followers reeled from shock of the news. While her official cause of death has not been released, the 26-year-old young woman’s death has rocked the island not only her friends and family but others particularly the island’s large group of anti-vaxxers who believe Covid-19 is merely a simple flu.

Steffie Gregg is said to have been living with Lupus and had only received one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, not enough to have developed full immunity from the virus.

Among those mourning her death are her uncle and many of her celebrity friends online.

“I can’t believe I’m reading rip under your comments Steffie. I’m broken. I love you so much god knows it wasn’t your time. Id [sic] give it all to have u back,” Rvssian posted along with several crying emojis and almost a dozen heartbroken emojis. The Jamaican producer also lost his father last month.

Gregg was a businesswoman and was also a well-known socialite among the Upper St. Andrew community.

Popcaan also commented on news of her death- “No way,” he said.

Steffie Gregg’s family is well-known in the Upper St. Andrew community. She’s the sister of well-known race car driver, Kyle ‘Speedy’ Gregg while her father, Gary Gregg, is also a respected businessman and former race car driver.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have taken to the young lady’s Instagram as they expressed condolences. Among her many friends reacting are Aston Villa winger, Leon Bailey and former track athlete Warren Weir among others.

In furthering his reaction, Rvssian shared several photos of himself and Steffie over the years. “I feel helpless my little Steffie @svg876_ I feel I failed you and couldn’t protect you from this,” the producer wrote. “You don’t know until it hits home I lost you & daddy in the same week You were one of the happiest persons Ever & always had a great vibe & you lit the room up with your energy.”

“You taught my daughter adri the wine dance moves haha you guys remind me so much of each other,” Rvssian continues. “The hardest part was explaining to her that she will never be with you again was so hard when she cried out for you She loved you so much and looked up to you.”