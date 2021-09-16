Lil Wayne Signs New Female Rapper Mellow Rackz To Young Money

Lil Wayne and Mack Maine have officially welcomed rapper Mellow Rackz to Young Money with 100 bands and a signature chain.

After decades in the industry, Lil Wayne has maintained his reputation as one of the most respected among other rappers and most beloved by fans. His admirable inclination to introduce new hip-hop talents to the world has not gone unnoticed over the tenure of his career, and he has had a hand in the career starts for many of the greats of this generation. Whether by means of inspiration or straight up putting them on, Wayne’s undeniable influence has remained a staple component of the hip-hop community.

Many years have gone by as Tunechi continues to rep his profound Young Money outfit that has introduced some of the biggest rappers in the world today. Mellow Rackz is hoping to be the next big inductee after being signed by the label and welcomed with a lavish signing party at LIV Miami on Sunday night. The rapper was reportedly met at the airport earlier by Wayne and Young Money president Mack Maine who gave her a duffle bag full of bands summing up to $100k.

Later that night the trio celebrated the rapper at her signing party where she performed and was honored with another gift from the Young Money heads. In a video she posted on Instagram, Rackz is seen receiving a fully bust down Young Money chain from Lil Wayne himself who tagged her neck with the elite brand’s ice. “Dreams really do come true,” Mellow Rackz wrote in the caption alongside the video. “I really hustled this is no luck. @livmiami ON A SUNDAY. it’s @mackmaine4president & @zoeydollaz in the Dj booth 4 me. that’s the love u can’t buy. Mula Gang.”

She followed up with a second post showing the highlights of the night, including her performance and photos of her with Mack Maine and Lil Wayne. “This sh** saved me !!” the rapper wrote. “I escape death made it through hell now I’m living heaven on earth ! ITZ RACKZ yung Mula baybee!! Thank you God.”

It’s been a hot minute since Young Money enlisted a new artist, but considering the new wave of female rappers dominating the game, it comes as no surprise that Mellow Rackz was their choice signee. Fans and critics alike are now eager to see what she will bring to the table as a Young Money rapper, as the title has historically been one to live up to.