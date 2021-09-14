Dancehall Star Zumjay Credits Bounty Killer For Inspiration After US Army Promotion

Zumjay shares how Bounty Killer inspired him after getting another major promotion in the US Army.

Zumjay has been making headlines after the veteran deejay copped another promotion in the US Army. The “Do or Don’t” deejay received his new rank of Sergeant First Class/E-7 at the pinning ceremony on Saturday, September 11, and took to social media to pay tribute to Bounty Killer, among others, for believing in him.

The US soldier/Jamaican artist posted multiple photos capturing his moment on social media and captioned, “After 13 years of military service, it’s a beautiful feeling to have my Queen @avi.ava pinning my Sergeant First Class / E7 rank. Thanks to all who believed in and supported me throughout my military career.”

He added, “Salute to @grunggaadzilla aka Rodney Price who told me from day one, that he was proud of me and encouraged me to aim higher.”

Bounty Killer later took to the comment section of the post to respond, “Salute yes sir u did it yute in shining colors bredda congrats.”

Other colleagues in the entertainment industry also congratulated Zumjay for his latest achievement, including recording artistes Tanya Stephens and Baby Cham and selector Tony Matterhorn.

Zumjay, born Rohan Stephens, has been making strides since joining the United States army thirteen years ago, even while pursuing his music career. The “Shake It” deejay was promoted to Private First Class only six months after enlisting in the army in 2008.

In an interview with a local newspaper, Gleaner, the Kingston native, said, “As Jamaicans, we are overachievers, anything we do, we excel. I got promoted to the rank of Specialist before I hit my two years in the rank of Private First Class, six months before to be exact.”

He further expounded on his younger years and accomplishments, noting that he graduated college with both a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice, all while completing his tour of duty.

Zumjay explained that in 2017, he also enrolled in the United States Air Force to challenge himself, but two years later, he returned to the reserves.

The artiste also expressed gratitude and love to his wife Aviesha Stephens for being patient and supporting him on his journey.

On the Dancehall scene, Zumjay is known for tunes such as “Badman Nuh Show Off,” “Hype Pon a Gal,” and “Go Look Wuk.”