Sean Paul Foundation Assists 300 Families With Food In Lockdown

Sean Paul and his wife, Jodi ‘Jinx’ Henriques, along with some famous friends like Shaggy, Chris Gayle, Usain Bolt, give back to the community in a big way amid new wave of lockdowns in Jamaica.

The Sean Paul Foundation which was started by dancehall artist Sean Paul has stepped up to the plate to assist Jamaican families who have been struggling due to the no movement days lockdowns instituted by the Jamaican government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The island has been experiencing high infection rates daily with two new variants, Delta and Mu found on the island. The no movement days are Sunday- Tuesday which means that citizens are required to stay at home for the three days. While those who have formal employment have pivoted to work from home, others who work day to day and survive day to day, have had a difficult time in making ends meet.

According to Sean Paul’s wife Jodi Jinx who announced the latest charitable offering, the families received assistance prior to the latest lockdown.

“And sometimems I wear proper clothes…Last week before the lockdown some 300 families from across three communities in Kingston, Olympic Grdens, Seivwright Gardens and Waltam gardens received packages courtesy of the Sean Paul Foundation.”

She added that the initiative was a joint one with a number of Sean Paul’s “friends”, as they tried to “reach as many families as possible.

Among those who contributed are Chris Gayle Foundation, Shaggy, Usain Bolt and Gary Matalon with help also from Food for the Poor.

This is the second charitable offering by the Sean Paul Foundation since the pandemic started, having given away groceries, toiletries and other necessities to families in need.