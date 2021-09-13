9-Year-Old Blue Ivy Carter Now Youngest Winner In VMAs History

Blue Ivy Carter is now the youngest person to win an MTV VMAs moon man.

The 9-year-old, who is the daughter of music icons Beyonce and Jay-Z, won in the Best Cinematography category for her contribution to her mother’s single “Brown Skin Girl.” The cinematography category was not presented live during the 2021 VMAs telecast on Sunday, September 13, E! News reported. Other artistes who share the award with Blue Ivy and Beyonce are SAINt JHN and WizKid.

“Brown Skin Girl” was a part of Beyonce’s 2020 album “The Lion King: The Gift,” which has received several positive reviews from critics.

The music video, which was released on August 24, 2020, also received positive feedback from fans. They welcomed the display and upliftment of black women, gaining the video over 43 million views on YouTube in a little over a year.

Cinematographers for the video include Malik H. Sayeed, Ryan Helfant, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, and Benoit Soler.

“Brown Skin Girl” went up against nominees including Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, and others and came out victorious.

In March, the music video also landed a Grammy Award for Best Music Video, making Blue Ivy the second youngest person to win the award in the Recording Academy’s history. Blue seems to be following in her mother’s footsteps, as Beyonce also became the most decorated female artiste making history at this year’s Grammys.

Last year, young Blue became the youngest BET award winner, and she also copped an NAACP Award for “Brown Skin Girl.”

Many social media users congratulated the young singer for once again making history. “Greatness in her blood,” one person hailed, while another commended, “well deserved Blue.”

On the other hand, some social media users are adamant that Blue Ivy is copping awards because of her mother’s iconic status.

“Nepotism at its finest,” one person said, while another commented, “the baby said one line and won a vma there are many hard-working artist who could’ve took it this all because she’s Beyonce’s daughter.”

Others argued that the song was old and did not deserve to win the award, but some fans described the song and video as a “classic” that remains relevant every day.

Other awardees at Sunday’s VMAs include Lil Nas X, who took home three awards, including Video Of The Year for “Montero,” Justin Beiber, who was awarded Artiste of the Year, and Olivia Rodrigo also received three awards.