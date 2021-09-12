BMW 7 Series Tupac Shakur Killed In Selling For Close To $2 Million

The infamous BMW 750IL that Tupac Shakur was shot in is now up for sale.

This dark piece of hip-hop history is on the market for a whopping $1.75 million. The 1996 BMW 7 series has had many owners over the years, and it is now being listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas. This is following a dispute over who has the genuine BMW, between Celebrity Cars and Gary Zimet, owner of memorabilia business Moments in Time, back in 2018.

Zimet had listed a BMW for sale, claiming it was the vehicle that Tupac was murdered in. He was subsequently sent a cease-and-desist letter by Celebrity cars along with a $1.5 million lawsuit threat. The vehicle has been listed for sale since January 2020 and has been featured on the History Channel’s hit show Pawn Stars. The owner of the car remains anonymous, but all doubts regarding its authenticity have been erased, along with the bullet holes. All that remains now is a single dent that is thought to be linked to the tragic accident.

The car represents not only a morbid piece of hip-hop history but a remainder that Tupac’s murder remains unsolved. In 1996 Tupac Shakur, along with then-manager Suge Knight, had just left the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas when they stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane at around 11:15 pm on Sept. 7. It is reported that shots rang out, and Shakur got hit by four .40-caliber rounds, two in the chest, one in the arm, and one in the thigh. He died six days later in a nearby hospital.

Even though the car has had several owners over the years, Celebrity Cars is the first to display it publicly and put it up for sale. The car that was then registered to Death Row Records comes with documentation proving its provenance. Based on photos provided by Celebrity Cars, this includes the original car registration documents that show Death Row Records as the company and bears the company’s address.

While the car has been restored to its pre-shooting condition, the 750iL isn’t minty fresh with the odometer at 121,043 miles, but the restoration looks nearly flawless. Along with a fresh paint job, the wheels were also traded out.

At the announcement of the sale, Tupac’s fans have been voicing their disdain. Many claimed that selling the car is disrespectful and that such a piece of history should be in a museum or at the very least should still be dubbed as critical evidence in his case.