Polo G Fulfilled Childhood Dream Of Buying His Grandmother A Home

Polo G fulfilled his childhood dream of buying his grandmother a house, considering he already bought his mother a mansion.

Polo G is helping his family one at a time as they become homeowners and having their own property. On Friday (September 10), the 22-year-old rapper shared that he purchased his grandmother’s home for herself. The rapper shared videos of his grandmother dancing on the steps of her new home.

“Can you believe this is happening/I’m a homeowner, 2021 watch out,” she exclaimed in one of the videos.

The rapper shared that buying his grandmother a house has been a longtime dream of his.

“I finally just closed on buyin my granny a house when I was a lil boy I used to tell ha I was gone get rich & make it happen when I grow up,” he said. “I used to think I was gone do it from hoopin or sum Who woulda thought bad ass Lil man man was gone b a rapper lol….this shit hit different tho,” the rapper added.

The rapper grew up with his parents and three other siblings at Marshall Field Garden Apartments housing projects in North Chicago. He’s been growing as a rapper and newcomer in the industry and hasn’t strayed from helping his family out.

In January, he shared that he bought his mother Stacia Mac a brand new mansion that was even bigger than his own house.

His mother at the time shared her appreciation for her son assisting his family.

“As my son @polo.capalot embarked on his career, as a professional recording artist, he promised he’d Create a life for our family free of struggle and/or lack,” she wrote. “I decided to relocate to ATL in September 2020. Today my son purchased my dream home!”

The momager has been behind the thrust of her son’s recording career as she guides and works alongside him to achieve his goals.

The ‘The Goat‘ rapper has been on the steady rise. His most notable work to date is his album Hall of Fame that debuted at No.1 after release in June 2021.