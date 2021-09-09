Drake’s “CLB” Eclipses Kanye West “Donda” Streams In 3 Days

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, has outperformed Kanye West’s, Donda, album in just three days after release.

It’s only been about a week, but it seems like Drake has notched ahead in the battle of the veterans against Kanye West. The two albums Certified Lover Boy by Drake and Donda by Kanye West have been the subject of fierce debate on social media as fans try to assess which album will come out on top.

The streaming numbers form a big part of the debates, with many saying that Drake may easily beat Kanye West in that regard because of his worldwide appeal. So far, they’ve been proven right. The latest figures indicate that between Friday and Sunday, CLB got 430 million on-demand audio streams in the United States, beating out Donda’s less than 423 million streams in its first eight days.

The stats are according to Rolling Stone’s metrics, which confirmed that it took Certified Lover Boy just three days to surpass Donda’s eight-day streaming totals. Even though the numbers so far crown Drake the winner of this war, Donda seems to be the more talked about the album on social media.

That’s mainly because of how well it is still performing, including some record-breakers. For example, two tracks from Donda, “Hurricane” and “Off The Grid,” both made their debut appearance on the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 this week.

Added to that, “Hurricane” has officially been chosen as the first single from the album. That decision may put Kanye in heavier rotation on the airwaves.

What will help Kanye’s cause as well is the fact that he seems to be trending for various reasons recently. This may push more people to take in his music. Most recently, it was revealed how he dismissed an engineer working on his album after he was late to a recording session.

According to a part of the conversation revealed by DJ Akademiks, Kanye is alleged to have told the engineer, “Stop texting. Go find God,” after he apologized.

What are your thoughts on the two trending albums at the moment?