Kylie Jenner Confirms Pregnancy With Second Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott confirm expecting a second baby.

Kylie Jenner shared the news on Tuesday night amidst previous speculations that she was pregnant. In a 1:30 second video shared to her official Instagram account, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality TV star confirmed she’s expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

The video showed her pregnancy test as she surprises a sleeping Scott with the news, as well as the couple visiting the doctor where they are told they are “a couple days away from a heartbeat” and while their three-year-old daughter Stormi looks on.

Later on in the video, Stormi is seen kissing her mother’s belly and even looking at the pregnancy monitor as the doctors attend to her mother. It’s unclear how far along Kylie is but her Tik Tok fans long suspected she was pregnant.

Her family, on the other hand, appeared happy as Kylie’s video at the end showed everyone having dinner. A clip in the video also shows mom and manager Kris Jenner being handed an envelope containing sonograms by Stormi, which she opens and examined before realizing that Kylie is pregnant. “What is this? Wait a second, are you pregnant?!” She asks as she opens the envelope. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

“Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby!” Kris then says to her granddaughter before exclaiming, “This is one of the happiest days of my life!”

Other highlights of the announcement video showed Scott clearly happy about the announcement. The pair have had a rocky relationship since the birth of Stormi and have had several breakups and make-ups. The pair appeared to have got back together in May 2021 following a breakup in late 2019 but appeared to still be together in a rumored open relationship. Things started looking good for the couple this year when they were spotted out in Miami earlier in the year getting cozy at a club in Miami for Scott’s birthday.

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, sources say that Kylie “has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant” and that she’s now in the “early stages of pregnancy.”