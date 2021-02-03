Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Still In Love & Celebrates Stormi’s 3rd Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going strong and still very much in love

A lot has happened with The Kardashians over the last year. Once iconic couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may soon be no more, and they filmed the last season of their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently. One thing that apparently hasn’t changed is Travis Scott’s love for Kylie Jenner.

Even as many continue to focus on whether or not Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are moving forward with a divorce, it looks like Kylie and Travis are looking to mend broken fences. According to reports, the two never really had any hate for each other in the first place. Since they separated following the birth of their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster there have been numerous reports that may be thinking about getting together.

According to unnamed sources, the couple have been co-parenting their daughter and are on very good terms. In fact, the source said that they always seem very happy when they are together. Some sources have even told E! News that the couple is still “madly in love” and that they haven’t ruled out a reconciliation.

“Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there,” said the alleged source. They added, “both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy.”

The information was revealed through a report by E! News. The source said that even though they are not together now, it may happen in the near future. “Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren’t ruling out getting back together. They aren’t putting pressure on the relationship right now,” the person added.

